Affordable Genetic Testing To Turn The Things Around For Bulgur Market

Persistence Market Research analyzes various facts related to the Dry Wheat market from a global perspective and in its new research publication titled “The Dry Wheat Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” These facts are neatly presented . A comprehensive research report on the Bulgur Wheat Market covers several trends, opportunities, drivers, and challenges or restraints directly impacting the growth of the global Bulgur Wheat market.

All these aspects are studied in key regions of the globe and based on past and current market scenarios, the future market is forecasted in the research report which can give a clear market in five years from 2017 to 2025 understand. The report covers the analysis of key segments and sub-segments of the market and also includes competitive scenarios reflecting the major companies participating in the Bulgur market.

Global Dry Wheat Market: Forecast Analysis

The study of the global dry wheat market is expected to witness moderate-scale expansion over the next few years. The global market was estimated at approximately $993 million in 2017 and is expected to be valued at over $1 billion by the end of the evaluation period. The global market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.

Global Dry Wheat Market: Dynamics

Many factors have contributed to the growth of the global market. Such as increasing health concerns of the global population, increasing preference for Mediterranean cuisine and dishes, changing consumer preferences and tastes, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing popularity of healthy foods, consumer preference for bulgur products Factors such as increase, growth in online retail distribution channels, and increasing purchasing volume are driving the growth of the global bulgur wheat market. Declining demand for wheat and wheat products, slow penetration of bulgur in several regions, insufficient awareness of the use of bulgur in different dishes, and overall lack of awareness are all contributing to the growth of the global bulgur market limit.

Global Dry Wheat Market: Segment Highlights

The global dry wheat market is segmented by nature, distribution channel, product type, end-use, and region.

Essentially , the traditional segment is expected to have the largest share of value, expected to reach $1.3 billion by the end of 2025. The organic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2025 at a faster pace in the coming years

By product type , the bulgur segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a value CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The Whole/Bulgur segment is expected to hold the largest share by value share and is likely to dominate the global market

By end use , the household segment is very favorable for the growth of the global market. It is the fastest growing and leading segment and is expected to reach approximately $1.2 billion by the end of 2025

By region , Europe reflects great potential in the coming years. The bulgur market in Europe is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be the most profitable segment, with the MEA market expected to reach USD 857.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2017-2025

Global Dry Wheat Market: Competitive Scenarios

The Global Dry Wheat Market research report covers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, focusing on the major companies participating in the Dry Wheat market. Key Financials, SWOT Analysis, M&A, Product Portfolio, Innovation and Key Developments, Future Expansion Plans and Geographical Distribution of Major Companies including Duru Bulgur Gida San., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc., Tipiak Group, Ceres Organics Limited, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Memi?ler Group, Tiryaki Agro Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Armada AS, Gardenia Grain D’Or, Sunnyland Mills, First Quality Foods, Hodgson Mill Inc., Ipek Bulgur , BAHARO? LU Agricultural Products Ltd., Tek Bulgur G?da Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd.?ti., Ö?ÜN BULGUR HUBUBAT GIDA T?C. St. Ltd. ?T?., Nefis Bulgur Sanayi Ticaret Limitet Sirketi,

