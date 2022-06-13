The E-bike Subscription Platforms Market To Emphasize Population Health Management

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Report details:

This report provides in depth study of " Electric Bike Subscription Platforms Market " using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization . The Electric Bike Subscription Platforms Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market, which is based on various objectives of an organization such as analysis, product outline, production quantity, required raw materials, and the organization's financial situation.

The global e-bike subscription platform market is expected to accelerate at a high CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031). As a result, by 2031, the market will expand around 3.6 times, with a valuation close to $4.2 billion.

Environmental issues are major issues that many governments take seriously. Reducing the sales of conventional vehicles and encouraging consumers to buy electric vehicles instead has been one of the main challenges facing many countries. As a result, governments in a handful of countries, including the United States, Canada, and Germany, have begun offering incentives, subsidies, and tax breaks to consumers to boost EV sales. Other countries in the South Asia and Pacific region are also offering incentives to consumers, providing opportunities for market growth.

As the concept has grown in popularity, developments in this field have become more frequent:

In April 2021, Zoomo launched the Zoomo Sport electric bike. This e-bike has smart features like GPS tracker, Zoomo recovery, smart traction control that automatically detects wet roads, and reduced wheel spin.

In November 2019, Australia-based startup Bolt Bikes launched a flexible e-bike subscription service on a $39 weekly contract. Other facilities on the platform include fleet management, financing and e-bike services.

key person; main force; important member:

The report features some of the key players that are popular globally, such as Zoomo , Dance, Zygg, Zypp, eBikeGo, Yulu, COO Rides, Uber, Dash Rides, Moby Bikes Ltd, Ather Energy and more.

The main content of market research

Demand for pay-as-you-go revenue models is expected to surge. However, the monthly revenue model is expected to continue to hold a significant market share through 2031.

The electric scooter segment is expected to be a high growth segment in the market. However, the e-bike segment is expected to dominate by 2031.

From an end user perspective, the commercial sector is currently leading the market. However, demand in the e-commerce industry is likely to surge at a strong CAGR of nearly 19% through 2031.

The South Asia and Pacific market is expected to witness a high CAGR due to the growing demand for electric bikes owing to promotions and offers offered by market players in the region.

The e-bike subscription platform market in Japan and South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% and 17%.

“E-bike subscription platform providers should focus on offering e-bikes with smart features such as GPS tracking, traction control, remote locking and collision detection,” said Persistence Market Research analysts.

Regional coverage (regional production, demand and country forecasts, etc.):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Electric Bicycle Subscription Platform Market Manufacturers

Electric Bicycle Subscription Platform Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electric Bicycle Subscription Platform Market Sub-component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key questions answered in this report.

contact us:

