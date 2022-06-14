Auckland, NZ, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Watt Roofing announces efficient services for concrete roofs. These roofs are made up of concrete tiles and are a popular choice among the people of New Zealand. The company is a renowned name in the roofing industry of Auckland providing all roof-related services to the people there. These are a cost-effective material having high durability and wide range of options in patterns. Since their rates are nominal, people can use them to increase the aesthetic value of their house without investing loads of money.

The company professionals informed that they have an excellent collection of concrete roofs and these services are a result of feedback and needs from customers. The main aim of the company is to provide the best to their customer at a reasonable price. The concrete tiles are made up of water, cement, sand and iron oxide and these elements have to go through quality control and testing firstly. Finally, colouring agents and additives are added and this mixture is then given the shape they want by pressing them under the molds. These are then dried in drying kilns and once dried, a masonry sealer is applied. These also need to pass a break strength test of 300 PSI and on passing which, these are stored in the pellet form. These roofs are great for the houses in New Zealand as they are very strong, durable and affordable. They have high resilience against fire and extreme weather and they also do not rust or corrode in salty weather that makes them suitable for the houses of New Zealand. We can provide some great options to choose from like the horizon, flat roof or hacienda tiles and they also come with colour lock technologies, and for low pitch roofs, they can go as low as 15° with underlay. Even the cost of installation and maintenance is pretty low.

The efficient services for Concrete Roofs launched by Watt Roofing will be available from 11th June 2022.

Watt Roofing, a trusted service provider for the people of Auckland, provides effective and timely services for repair, reroofing, and replacement of roofs. They also have other roofing materials, like asphalt shingles, concrete tiles, metal roofs, super six tiles, etc. The installation of new roof and old roof replacement with Watt Roofing’s efficient services for the concrete roofs will be available for booking from their website.

About the Company

Watt Roofing is one of the best service providers in Auckland and has excellent collections of roof materials with the latest styling and designs. The company has roofers who are professionals who provide reroofing, roof replacement, repairing, and restoration services in and around Auckland. With more than thirty years of experience in the roofing industry, they understand the needs and preferences of the people of Auckland. Watt Roofing’s efficient services for concrete roofs aim to provide maximum customer satisfaction to the people of Auckland.

