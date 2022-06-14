Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Is Expanding At A CAGR of 11.5% By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size was estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyles are the key factor attributing to the growth of the industry over the forecasted period. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, around 1.28 billion people around the globe suffered from hypertension, which is a major cause of premature death worldwide. The demand for BP monitors is very high on account of the growing geriatric population base and increasing risk of lifestyle-associated disorders among a wide population base due to rising incidences of obesity & sedentary lifestyle. Self-measured home blood pressure monitoring was vital even before COVID-19, and it is even more important now to keep blood pressure under control.

The American Heart Association and the American Society of Hypertension, as well as the European Society of Hypertension and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), strongly advise that blood pressure must be monitored twice daily for seven consecutive days, preferably in the morning and evening, with two measurements taken 1–2 minutes apart on each occasion, hence fueling the demand for BP monitors. Initiatives taken by the government such as public blood pressure monitoring programs to create awareness amongst people and maintain the database created by remotely operational BP monitors is expected to propel further growth during the period in focus. For instance, in February 2019, an activity funded by American Medical Association (AMA), named The Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) launched a data management model for providing opportunities to improve health outcomes.

Advancements such as mobile-based BP monitoring systems and digital sphygmomanometer is anticipated to drive the demand. Improvement in devices for measuring blood pressure such as, Wearable & portable devices and mobiles are gaining popularity owing to associated benefits such as the wireless transmission of patient information and easy handling. New technologies such as mHealth, which supports treatment & medication compliances for patients in chronic disease management is likely to fuel the industry growth. It helps in tracking the patient’s health information, medication schedule, and follow-up for the treatment. These associated advantages are some of the factors expected to propel business growth.

The increasing burden of hypertension globally has led to a rise in the demand for home monitoring devices over time. In addition, associated benefits with automated devices such as repetitive measurements of blood pressure to check the accuracy and a ban on mercury devices are factors contributing to the global blood pressure monitoring devices market growth. Self-measurement devices are gaining popularity during the forecast period due to associated benefits such as good monitoring, detection and control are further anticipating the segment growth. Automated blood pressure monitors are available in different forms including the arm, wrist, and fingers for the measurement of blood pressure.

New product launches along with technological advancements is further expected to fuel the demand. For instance, in February 2021, Hillrom announced that it acquired contact-free continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense for USD 30 million. This acquisition is likely to help the company develop next-generation AI-based sensing technologies, specifically for the remote patient care market.

Market Share Insights

February 2020 – Hillrom announced the commercial launch of a new device-Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400—which is an easy-to-use next-generation vital signs device used to improve hypertension detection in ambulatory & emergency department settings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market include

Briggs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

GE Healthcare

A&D Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Withings

Microlife AG

Kaz Inc.

Philips Healthcare

American Diagnostics Corporation

Rossmax International Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

