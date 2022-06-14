Bone Void Fillers Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period Forecast Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bone Void Fillers Market is bound to grow vigorously in the next 10 years. IoT has already made a beeline to the healthcare vertical. This has, in turn, enabled tracking of real-time locations of the apparatus and medical devices like scales, wheelchairs, defibrillators, or nebulizers along with remote monitoring. The entire healthcare vertical is expected to run on the IoT wave going forward.

The global Bone Void Fillers Market will reach US$ 4,385.7 Mn by 2029 – says PMR, a well-known name in market research.

The current scenario is such that the prevalence of orthopedic problems such as osteoporosis, spinal deformity, and spinal injuries is driving the expansion of the bone void fillers market. The forecast period (2022-2029) will see the Asia-Pacific scale greater heights in the Bone Void Fillers market. This is basically because of the increased awareness about the latest technology-powered orthopedic surgeries in countries like China and India.

The emerging trend of medical tourism has escalated the demand for bone void fillers. The cost of treatment is very high in North America and Europe, hence, many people frequently travel to countries like China, Japan, and India for a low-cost yet high-quality treatment. This trend expected to continue during the forecast period.

An Increase in the Adoption of Antibiotic-Eluting Bone Void Fillers and Synthetic Bone Void Fillers to avoid bone infection and the other complications during operations is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, R&D initiatives, new product launches, and the increasing significance of clinical research to develop medications for the treatment of bone disorders is expected to drive market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dislocations and fractures account for around 20% of all sports injuries in the US. As a result, the bone void fillers market in this region has significant development potential.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in decrease in demand for Bone Void Fillers because of the annulment and postponement of orthopedic procedures due to the restrictions and guidelines imposed by various governments across the globe. However, elective procedures, including orthopedic surgery and trauma surgery, began to resume in 2021 when restrictions were lifted.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Bone Void Fillers market as per type (Demineralized Bone, Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Phosphate, Tri Calcium Phosphate, and Others) ) in seven regions.

