Revenue from the Sales Lithium Niobate Market to Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   Forecast Years

Lithium Niobate Market: Introduction

The largely used lithium niobate orientations are 128A cut and YZ-cut type, ideal for applications in reception signal processing and television transmission. Growing consumer interest towards high-frequency telecommunications signal processing for 3G, advanced mobile phone system (AMPS), and BlueTooth. Lithium niobate doubly rotated wafers are estimated to witness increased demand during the forecast period.

Lithium niobate market is significantly driven by telecommunication application, it helps to add value to optical networks through component integration. Network protection has become essential these days in modern communications, hence lithium niobate help to integrate diverse routing through spatial switches. Thus, the lithium niobate modulator is mainly considered owing to its high modulation rate and robustness.

Application of lithium niobate based electro-optical modulator to facilitate deep connectivity in the areas which are spread beneath the city. Thus, an electro-optical modulator has become a critical element for the communication system. These optical fibers provide electrical isolation, data security, and electromagnetic interference which makes it ideal for application in military, industrial, cable television, and utility sectors.

Sensors used for industrial automation to increase productivity and efficiency are made of lithium niobate owing to its low optical loss and large electro-optic coefficients properties which makes it responsive even in small fields.

The increasing importance of remote monitoring and predictive maintenance in industries is projected to create new growth opportunities for industrial sensors, positively driving the global lithium niobate market during the forecast period.

Lithium Niobate Market: Regional Outlook

North America’s lithium niobate demand is driven by an increase in consumption for research and experimentation. Availability of raw materials i.e. lithium oxide in Chile and Argentina has spurred the production of lithium niobate in South America. Asia-Pacific has an abundant supply of raw materials in countries such as Australia and China.

The application of sensors in automobiles is estimated to drive the demand for lithium niobate in Europe. Also, increase usage of lithium-niobate optical phase modulator in the aerospace industry for aircraft navigation as well as attitude control is anticipated to boost the regional demand.

The Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in usage of sensors in the oil & gas industry.

Lithium Niobate Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global Lithium niobate market are:

ProChem, In

Edgetech Industries LLC

Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

LB Materials Inc.

Pascal Technologies, Inc

Materion Corporation

Deltronic Crystal

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

G&H

EOSPACE INC

The Roditi International Corporation

