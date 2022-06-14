Demand For Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Electroconvulsive Therapy Devices Market is expected to grow on an astounding note shortly. Integrated medical technologies facilitate cloud-based online health records. They thus make way for a well-tuned care plan and invest less time in assimilating pieces of information. This comes through improved workflows and medical IoT. The healthcare vertical would thus go the appropriate remote motoring way shortly.

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is treatment considered most safe and effective for certain psychiatric disorders. ECT is the most common treatment performed for severe or major type of depression. Though mechanism of action for this treatment is not fully known. It is said to be effecting central nervous system components such as hormones, neurotransmitters, neurotropic factors and neuropeptides. The process of generalize seizure is required for both the beneficial and adverse effect of ECT.

Many studies have shown reduction of glucose metabolism in anterior and posterior part of brain in study of before and after procedure of ECT. Though this treatment is said to be effective for many psychiatric disorder there are significant controversies related to this procedure.

Some study have concluded ECT procedure just marginally more effective that other placebo procedures. This procedure is viewed harmful by general population and mental health professionals. Despite of all the controversies ECT is used by US and is endorsed by the American Psychiatric Association. Professional associations of Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark and India have professional guidelines to use ECT.

ECT is performed on only selective patients with high degree of symptoms of severity and functional physical or mental disorders. It is also given to the patient who require treatment response urgently e.g. patients with suicidal behavior. It is also considered in the patients with treatment resistant cases of bipolar disorder.

It is also used for the cases of acute schizophrenia. This treatment is considered for the cases of schizophrenia patients who show minimal or no response to the antipsychotic medications. ECT is also recommended for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), catatonia, depression associated with Parkinson diseases, pain and acute confusion psychosis.

The increasing cases of mental illness due to brain injuries, Bacterial infections causing mental disorders and increasing long term use of substance abuse linked to depression and anxiety is expected to increase the usage of ECT device. Changing life style and increasing exposure to harmful toxins is expected to attribute to the increasing usage of the device.

The prevalence rate of schizophrenia was approximately 1.1% for the 18 years and above population in 2010. As per the report of National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 out of 5 adults in the US experience mental illness.

Growing incidence of mental disorders and demand for treatment options for severe mental illness are the factors driving the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market. Advancements in technology and development for study of brain is believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product type Unilateral

Bilateral Based on end user Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mental Hospitals

Others

Based on the regional presence, global electroconvulsive therapy device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global electroconvulsive therapy device market for due to high prevalence of mental disorders. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global electroconvulsive therapy device market.

Some of the major players operating in the global electroconvulsive therapy device market are Somatic, Mecta and Ectron Ltd and others. In US, only two companies i.e. Somatic and Mecta manufactures ECT device.

