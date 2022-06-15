eCom Learning Solutions provides specialist eLearning materials for a worldwide audience

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Emergency Response Driver Training (ERDT), which delivers regulated qualifications and accreditations to emergency services from across the UK and worldwide, is using eCom Learning Solutions’ expertise to provide eLearning materials, via the eNetLearn learning management system (LMS).

Among the early adopters of these specially developed, digitally delivered learning materials, as well as the accompanying eAssessment process, are 42 Major Foam Tender response drivers from the Newcastle Airport Fire Service (AFS).

ERDT’s Managing Director, Stephen Milton, said, “AFS, which is strongly committed to driver safety and education, has enrolled these drivers on ERDT’s Airport Fire Service emergency response driver training and assessment e-learning training package. According to AFS’s Fire Service Manager, Gary Wright, the ERDT eLearning training and assessment package provides an interactive, blended approach to driver training and competency maintenance.”

Emma Dickson, of eCom Learning Solutions, Scotland’s leading digital learning and assessment specialist and the providers of the ERDT eLearning and eAssessment materials, together with the LMS platform being used to deliver them and monitor learners’ usage of them, commented, “We’re delighted to be supporting ERDT in making blended learning materials widely available to help build knowledge, skills and competence in this vitally important sector – giving learners the knowledge they need to make the most of their on-site practical training.”

Intended for those, from anywhere in the world, who are employed by police; fire & rescue services; airport fire services; ambulance services; the military, and even United Nations’ (UK) organisations, ERDT’s eLearning training materials provide a blended approach for emergency response and non-emergency driver and instructor education and training. They allow people to learn online and then practice on the road.

The learning materials are based on the Police System of Vehicle control (‘Roadcraft’); the UK National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) Emergency Response Driving Framework; Section 19 of the UK Road Safety Act 2006; the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) CAP 699 Unit: AFF2, and national & international driver and instructor guidance and SOPs. At present, the programs available cover: Police, Fire and Ambulance Emergency Response Driving and Airport Fire Service Emergency Response Driving.

About ERDT

Since 2012, Emergency Response Driver Training Ltd (ERDT) has been providing emergency services driver and instructor training to over 126 emergency services and related organisations in 14 countries worldwide. ERDT is an SFJ (Skills for Justice) Awards and FutureQuals Approved Training Centre.

About eCom

eCom (https://ecomlearningsolutions.com/) creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.