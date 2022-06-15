21st Century Communications Attends HITS Conference

Ocala, FL, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — 21st Century Communications is pleased to announce they attended the bi-annual HITS Conference in March 2022. The Hughes Installer Team Seminary (HITS) allows attendees to share, discuss, listen, and learn about open communications and how services like HughesNet can promote convenient Internet access to individuals.

At 21st Century Communications, they make it easy for homeowners to get reliable high-speed Internet access with fast speeds, unlimited data, built-in Wi-Fi, and other features that ensure convenient Internet access. Attendance at the HITS Conference allowed the team to connect with other communications companies and receive training to improve customer service. During the HITS conference, HughesNet professionals covered scheduling, inventory management, routing and logistics, customer tools, and selling in a post-pandemic world.

21st Century Communications understands the importance of training their installers to provide the highest level of customer service when installing HughesNet satellite Internet services. Their team completed the training portion of the program and received recognition from the HITS Conference to showcase their expertise.

Anyone interested in learning about their attendance at the HITS Conference can find out more by visiting the 21st Century Communications website or calling 1-844-663-9434.

About 21st Century Communications : 21st Century Communications is a full-service communications company dedicated to providing customers with the most reliable solutions. They partner with HughesNet to provide convenient high-speed Internet access to homes across the country. Their communications company proudly participates in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure affordable Internet access for all.

