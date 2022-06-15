Collagen Market Share, Regional Outlook, Survey Report 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Collagen Industry Overview

The global collagen market size was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2028.

Increasing end-use applications such as growing usage in the food and beverage industry along with an upsurge in demand from the cosmetics industry are anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, the market is expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of collagen-based products by consumers.

The product also finds extensive application in the healthcare industry. The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major contributor to the rising demand for gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen. The product is an essential protein for the human body and has multiple nutritional, skin, and health benefits. However, concerns regarding the transfer of diseases from certain raw material sources have hindered market growth. The industry is regulated by laws and regulations governing animal-based raw materials and ingredients used in collagen production.

Key players in the market operate through limited production capacities with the product-manufacturing units located close to the source of raw material, leading to low procurement costs. In addition, companies are involved in the distribution of the product through vast distribution networks spread across major consuming economies in Europe and North America.

Demand for the product is expected to surge due to growing end-use applications, changing consumer preferences and lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness regarding health and personal care. Developing economies of Asia Pacific, including China, India, and Malaysia, are anticipated to experience robust market growth over the next few years.

The European Parliament has been instrumental in framing such regulations. Collagen manufacturers, as well as end-users in Europe, are required to comply with specifications and requirements notified by the regulations. Specifications associated with the procurement and testing of raw materials of animal origin for human consumption might make the process of raw material procurement slightly cumbersome and hinder the manufacturing process.

Market Share Insights

January 2022: Nitta Gelatin has been witnessing a robust demand for its gelatin and collagen peptide products after the pandemic broke out and globally is expected to be more than five.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies operating in the collagen industry include:

CGelita AG

Nitta Gelatin

NA Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Weishardt International

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

Rousselot B.V.

Collagen Matrix; Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

CONNOILS LL

Advanced BioMatrix; Inc.

