Invert Sugar Syrups Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During  Forecoming Years

The invert sugar syrups or invert sugars are chemically made up of a mixture of glucose and fructose. These products are known to have greater digestibility than the commonly used table sugar. Due to their unique properties, invert sugar syrups have been used extensively in the food and beverage industry.

The appearance of the invert sugar syrups is transparent and sometimes yellow-brown and sticky consistency. The properties like providing extra sweetness, texturizing properties, etc. have provided an extra edge for invert syrup sugars over other natural sugars. They are also potent substitutes for honey and sucrose.

The major application of invert sugar syrups is that they are sweeter than the regular sugars and have 20% fewer carbohydrates and hence are of great importance to the confectionery industry. The bakery industry is the major player contributing to the growth of the invert sugar syrups market.

Its properties like retarding crystallization and offering a smooth texture to frozen desserts have triggered the demand for these products and have fueled the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. In the flavoring industry, the invert sugar syrups act as a moistening agent and are often used as a cheaper substitute for honey ultimately driving the growth of the invert sugar syrups market.

Due to its unique flavor and texturizing properties, developing niche confectionary products is a good opportunity for the growth of the invert sugar syrups market.

The awareness amongst consumers that invert sugar syrups have been known to promote obesity may retard the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. The growing demand for other natural and artificial sweeteners may suppress the growth of the invert sugar syrups market. Hence, educational marketing regarding the unique benefits of the invert sugar syrups may retain its existing market share in the sweetener market.

Invert Sugar Syrups Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the type 50% Invert Sugar Syrups

100% Invert Sugar Syrups Based on the end-use Food Processed Food Bakery Sweet and Confectionery Dairy Ice Cream

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others Based on the region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Some of the key players identified in the invert sugar syrups market are- Nordzucker Ag, International Molasses Corporation, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ZUCKERHANDELSUNION GMBH & CO. KG, Honey Sugar Product, Ragus Marketing, AP Multi Products Pvt. Ltd., The Sudzucker Group, and others. These key players are looking for new opportunities in the global food and beverage market, by technological advancements in the production process.

The major producer of the invert sugar syrups market is Europe, owing to the presence of a large number of international companies. Europe remains one of the top exporters of the invert sugar syrups.

The production and export of these products have also been dominated by countries like China and Indonesia due to the availability of raw materials and hence, Asia Pacific has also been an important contributor to the invert sugar syrups market.

In the Asia Pacific, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines also have significant shares in the invert sugar syrups market. North America and Latin America exhibit fairly steady growth over the forecast period. The consumption of maple syrup in this region has influenced the growth of the invert sugar syrups market.

