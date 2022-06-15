Discover the Goat Cheese Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over Forecoming Years

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Cheese is an old dairy product prepared from milk of cow, sheep and goat. In the last decade or two, goat cheese has grown up as the most promising market worldwide. Goat cheese is great for digestion and provides low calories unlike bovine cheese which is heavy to digest, high in cholesterol and fat. Goat cheese also contains more vitamins especially vitamin A, B1, B2, B3 and is rich in Calcium and Phosphorous. Goat cheese also provides sufficient amount of Proteins.

Over the years the market has evolved from consuming bovine cheese to goat cheese. However, one of the major restraints in the market is the shorter shelf life of these products. Goat cheese is highly perishable product, can sustain maximum 60-90 days. Advances in the technology has been evolving over the years to keep it intact and maintain its flavor

Global Goat Cheese Market: Drivers & Restraints

The fastest growing market for goat milk is majorly in the production of cheese owing to its increasing demand. Most of the manufacturers for goat cheese are based in US. The volume produced is small and almost half of the raw material is consumed for the production of the cheese and are imported.

Further, U.S. goat cheese manufacturers been able to compete well in the gourmet market of cheese and have also received multiple gold medals in the international market. There are more than 100 manufacturers of goat cheese in US, which includes both artisanal and commercial goat cheese manufacturers. Consumers are preferring artisanal goat cheese owing to the factor such as artisanal producers tend to raise their own goats and utilize the milk to further process into end products such as cheese, yogurt, and others.

Due to change in food habits, there is growth in obesity and cholesterol issues across the globe. Consumers are becoming health conscious day by day, leading to increasing in demand and consumption of goat cheese. Goat cheese has come up as a significant alternative to bovine cheese and is anticipated to grow at an accelerated rate during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement in production of cheese, and increasing quality breeds of goat are few factors driving the market.

However, the goat cheese are expensive than any other cheese available in the market and this is one of the major restraint for the growth of market. Another restraint in the market is the challenging process. Goat cheese is made at very low temperatures with a desired quantity of rennet used therefore a proper care has to be taken while preparing goat cheese. Goat cheese is also highly perishable in nature.

Global Goat Cheese Market: Segmentation

Base on the product type processed

unprocessed Based on the flavor Earthy

Tangy

Tart Based on the form Soft cheese

Semi-soft cheese

Firm cheese

Ripened cheese

Aged cheese Based on the distribution Channel, Modern Trade

Convenient Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Global Goat Cheese Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the goat cheese market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Eastern Europe especially France is leading the global goat cheese market production owing to its traditional Dairy industries. Greece, Italy, Spain also has a substantial production of goat cheese.

North America is the second largest contributor to the global goat cheese markets mainly due technological advancements in the production process in goat cheese. North America also raises the best quality of goat breeds, and so the cheese produced from this milk is also of best quality.

Cheese market in Asia Pacific has grown tremendous over the years as a result of population growth in India and China, change in their food habits and increase in consumer spending thus lead to higher consumption of goat cheese. The Middle East and Africa are demonstrating an increased use of cheese mostly the processed cheese.

Global Goat Cheese Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified across the value chain of the goat cheese market are:

