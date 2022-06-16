What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Hand Sanitizer market?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hand Sanitizer Industry Overview

The global hand sanitizer market is expected to reach USD 10.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of regular hand washing and sanitization among consumers owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic has been driving the demand for hand sanitizer market.

Major sanitizer manufacturers have been ramping up their production capacity as well as improvising the supply change strategies to cater to the unprecedented spike in sanitizers worldwide. According to a report by Adobe Analytics, the demand for hand sanitizer in the U.S. spiked to 1,400% between December 2019 and January 2020. The U.S. government further promotes the usage of hand care products in order to increase awareness as well as avoid health issues among consumers.

Moreover, there are consumers who need special attention to fight the rising infection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ones who have been already suffering from severe diseases namely HIV before the pandemic hit. In wake of this, companies are taking initiatives to help fight infection for the ones who cannot take care of themselves. For instance, in January 2021, Reckitt Benckiser donated 35,000 bottles of Dettol hand sanitizer to Russian HIV community centers in Moscow, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Orel, and Vladimir. Hence, initiatives like these will further drive the market for hand sanitizers.

Gel based hand sanitizer held the largest segment in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. These hand sanitizers come in a variety of fragrances that appeal to customers of all ages. Furthermore, hand sanitizer gels frequently contain moisturizing ingredients that help keep hands soft and limit the product’s harsh effects on the skin. These products are also easier to spread and drip less than spray or liquid counterparts, which contributes significantly to segmental market trends.

Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the hand sanitizer market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Gel, Foam, Liquid and Others.

Gel based hand sanitizer segment held the largest market share of 47.2% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

Foam–based hand sanitizer is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Drugstore, Online and Others.

Hypermarket & supermarket was a larger distribution channel with a market share of around 37.7% in the global revenue in 2021.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Promising growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms in emerging countries, including India and China, is compelling manufacturers to reorient their retail strategies in these countries.

Hand Sanitizer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. The market players face intense competition, especially from the top manufacturers of this market as they have a large consumer base, strong brand recognition, and vast distribution networks.

Some prominent players in the global Hand Sanitizer market include

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Vi-Jon

Chattem, Inc.

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Kutol

Order a free sample PDF of the Hand Sanitizer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter