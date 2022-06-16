Bridge Monitoring System Market Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players Forecast to 2031

The global bridge monitoring system market is anticipated to grow around 13% annually through the period of 2022 to 2031, as there has been an increase in high capital investments in bridge monitoring systems in the past years.

Governments of different countries are focusing on sustainability of structures and spending millions of dollars on bridge monitoring systems. Thus, high capital investments in bridge monitoring systems by governments is anticipated to be a major factor driving market growth over the coming years.

Due to loss of lives and capital from catastrophic failure of infrastructure in recent years, high capital investment in structural health monitoring is resulting in superior benefits for transportation. Costly repairs and minimizing downtime for the lifetime of a new bridge can be avoided with the help of one-time high capital investment in structural health monitoring across various industries.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Campbell Scientific, Inc., HBK, Alliance Sensors Group (H. G. Schaevitz LLC), Reftek Systems Inc., SMARTSENSYS, Smartec SA, Dewesoft, SignaGuard, LLC, BeanAir, GEOKON, SENSR, SIXENSE Systems and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Bridge Monitoring System.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Several infrastructural companies and governments are adopting bridge monitoring technologies to reduce expenses involved in dealing with infrastructural repairs, and this is creating new opportunities for vendors.

Easy accessibility and maintenance through wireless technology and wide availability of software after deployment over cloud are expected to support growth of the wireless segment throughout the forecast period.

The United States was the dominant country in 2020 in terms of value for bridge monitoring systems. Over the coming years, the United Kingdom is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from bridge monitoring systems, owing to increasing adoption of advanced and wireless technologies in this country.

The European region is expected to remain a key market for bridge monitoring systems and solutions, as increasing investments in smart city development in the region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for stakeholders.

“Many key players are focusing on developing cost-efficient bridge monitoring solutions in which electrical, magnetic, thermal, and other physical variables, chemical variables, and several technologies are integrated to offer more accurate results, which is likely to increase adoption of integrated bridge monitoring systems,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Bridge Monitoring System Market Manufacturers

Bridge Monitoring System Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bridge Monitoring System Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

