Asia Pacific Latin America and Emea System Integration In Telecommunication Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2024

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Because of the high degree of competition and maturity in the telecom sector, service differentiation has become crucial for network operators to maintain their customer base and market position. As a result, telecom operators are spending heavily on modernizing their existing network solutions. According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), a well-known name in market research, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market will be valued at over US$ 15,602.3 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2024.

This increasing use of the OSS (Operational Support System) and BSS (Business Support System) sub-segments in the Asia Pacific, Latin America & EMEA system integration in the telecommunication market has automatically fueled the market growth. In the near future, 5G technology is projected to drive increasing demand for OSS/BSS systems, which will eventually drive the market growth. The transition to 5G will significantly drive the market growth in the coming years.

Company Profiles:

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Amdocs Inc.

Comptel Corporation

Openet

Sigma System Canada LP

NetCracker Technology Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Redknee Inc.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA System Integration in Telecommunication Market as per Solution (Operational Support System (OSS) and Business Support System (BSS)), based on seven regions.

