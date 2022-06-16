Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is expected to reach USD 25,220 Mn by 2029

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global enterprise governance, risk & compliance market size is expected to reach USD 25,220 Million by 2029 according to a new study conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report also says that the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market will have a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2029. The market for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance manages, monitors, and defines external and internal business environments efficiently.

The increasing number of risk factors against company data is likely to drive more adoption of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions, as well as security across all industries. Changing regulatory requirements and increasing business complexities are also likely to propel the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market forward.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Enterprise Governance Risk Compliance” Market@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4754

Company Profiles:

Dell EMC

FIS

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

THOMSON REUTERS

Wolters Kluwer

RSA Security LLC.

MetricStream Inc.

PwC

SAI Global Pty Limited

MITRATECH Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4754

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (EGRC) Market

Even though the COVID-19 has affected the global economy, the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (EGRC) Market has grown rapidly, as many businesses incurred massive losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and to protect their important assets companies started to invest rapidly in eGRC (enterprise governance, risk, and compliance) solutions. Another reason that boosted demand for eGRC solutions during the pandemic was the increase in frequency of remote working.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

In terms of value for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions, North America is predicted to be the dominant area. Because of the growing demand for detecting enterprise risk and compliance management in insurance firms, Canada is likely to be one of the major locations for significant revenue growth from eGRC solutions adoption in the near future. Furthermore, Europe is also expected to grow significantly in the near future, due to the region’s rising use of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance solutions in small and medium-sized businesses.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4754

Want More Insights?

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (EGRC) Market as per Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer goods & Retail, Healthcare &Lifescience, ITES & Telecom, and Others), Solution (Software and Services) based on seven regions.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com