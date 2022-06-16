Textile to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through Forecast Years

Ozone generators are applied for the removal of organic and inorganic matter, reducing micro pollutants from pesticides (deactivation of pathogenic micro-organisms), odor and taste elimination, and in industrial laundry to reduce cloth damage. Ozone can be generated using a number of ways, but commercially, two popular methods are being used – the UV method and corona method of ozone production.

According to market forecasts by Persistence Market Research, being an effective alternative for disinfectants, the ozone generators market is expected to witness a robust value CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is also expected to witness increasing demand for ozone generators in non-conventional applications such as pulp bleaching, extrusion coating, and semiconductor cleaning.

Key Takeaways from Ozone Generators Market Study

  • Based on application, the water treatment segment is expected to lead the global ozone generators market with a high market share. Among the different types of water treatments, industrial water treatment will lag behind municipal water treatment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.
  • In terms of capacity, the 1kg/hr-5kg/hr segment holds the highest market value, and will expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. However, the 50mg/hr– 5gm/hr segment is expected to witness a slightly higher CAGR over the same period of time.
  • On the basis of production method, the corona discharge segment is poised to dominate the market with respect to share, and is also projected to grow at a relatively high pace.
  • Based on region, the global ozone generators market is led by the regions of Europe and North America.

