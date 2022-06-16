Worldwide Demand For Automotive Pumps Industry Is Anticipated To Reach Nearly Us$ 98 Bn By Surpassing A CAGR Of Almost 6%During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Automotive Pumps Market by Pump Type (Fuel Injection, Fuel Supply, Engine Oil, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps), by Technology (Electric & Mechanical Automotive Pumps), by Vehicle (Passenger Cars, HCV, LCV), by Sales Channel & Region – Global Forecast 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, the global automotive pumps market surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 54 Bn in 2020. Increasing demand for vehicles with stringent regulations for the reduction in carbon emissions is driving the market growth for automotive pumps. Furthermore, the automotive pumps industry is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 98 Bn by surpassing a CAGR of almost 6%.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Pumps market survey report:

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Denso Corporation
  • TRW Automotive
  • Mikuni Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • Johnson Electric
  • Mahle Group
  • Magna International
  • KSPG AG-A
  • Robert Bosch Gmbh
  • SHW AG
  • Davies Craig

Key Segments Covered

  • Pump Type
    • Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps
    • Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps
    • Automotive Engine Oil Pumps
    • Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps
    • Automotive Coolant Pumps
    • Automotive Steering Pumps
    • Automotive Vacuum Pumps
    • Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps
  • Technology Type
    • Electric Automotive Pumps
    • Mechanical Automotive Pumps
  • Vehicle Type
    • Automotive Pumps for Passenger Card
    • Automotive Pumps for HCV
    • Automotive Pumps for LCV
  • Sales Channel
    • Automotive Pumps Sales via OEM
    • Automotive Pumps Sales via Aftermarket

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Pumps Market report provide to the readers?

  • Automotive Pumps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Pumps player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Pumps in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Pumps.

The report covers following Automotive Pumps Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Pumps market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Pumps
  • Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Pumps Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Automotive Pumps Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Automotive Pumps demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Pumps major players
  • Automotive Pumps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Automotive Pumps demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Pumps Market report include:

  • How the market for Automotive Pumps has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Pumps on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Pumps?
  • Why the consumption of Automotive Pumps highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

