Hair Care Appliances Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2029

Hair Care Appliances Market 2022

Global hair care appliances market is growing at a moderate rate, projected to record 1.6X growth during the forecast period, 2019 – 2029. The market is estimated to generate a revenue over US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2029, as projected by a new report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). Burgeoning demand for electric hair care appliances on grounds of enhanced efficiency and convenience are surging demand in market. Technically advanced hair care appliances are generating plethora of growth opportunities, further propelling the market growth.

Key Takeaways of Hair Care Appliances Market

Flat iron will remain the preferred material among manufacturers of hair care appliances throughout projection period.

Portable hair care appliances are set to witness fast paced growth during the forecast period.

Hair care appliances for professional application are estimated to continue generating greater revenue in market.

Growth in online sales channels is projected to increase the sale from indirect distribution mediums.

Hair Care Appliances Market – Top Growth Influencers

Growth in male population emphasizing on personal grooming is primarily driving growth of hair care appliances market.

Portable and energy-efficient personal hair care appliances are witnessing substantial increase in demand, further boosting the market growth.

Existence of multiple online sales channels have introduced diversity in products, expanding the hare care appliances landscape.

Digitization is creating new revenue prospects for market players, providing diverse growth trajectories to hair care appliances market.

Presence of low-cost and non-electric products restrain growth of hair care appliances market.

Competition Landscape of Hair Care Appliances Market

Some of the prominent players in the global hair care appliances landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Beauty Elite Group, John Paul Mitchell Systems and Farouk Systems.

Manufacturers are developing energy efficient hair care appliances in strict adherence with stringent governmental regulations, to gain greater penetration into market. They are strategizing in terms of exclusiveness and convenience to attract a larger consumer segment.

