Stupendous Innovation To Drive The Mobile Ticketing Market

This published report for the Mobile Ticketing Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Mobile Ticketing Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of the Mobile Ticketing Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2030.

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, worldwide revenue of the mobile ticketing market reached US$ 1.2 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Adoption of mobile ticketing systems and apps to drive ticket sales, reduce reliance on printed paper and plastic tickets, and to encourage digitization and cashless payments are all aiding the growth of the mobile ticketing market. The transportation and event sectors will lead the way in terms of sales through 2030, thereby pushing the growth of the global mobile ticketing market in a big way.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Masabi Ltd, Gemalto N.V., inmodo AB, Margento B.V., ShowClix LLC, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc, Digital Management, Inc., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Moovel Group, AEP Ticketing Types Srl and more.

Key Takeaways from Mobile Ticketing Market Study

Among the types, the entertainment segment is expected to witness high growth due to increasing free mobile apps and websites provided by service providers that allow viewers to book their preferable seats.

The number of smartphone users as well as increasing use of mobile ticketing apps in the transport sector are driving market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to restrictions on transportation and entertainment activities across the world, which will hurt market growth in the near term.

Among the regions, North America held the highest share of around 27% in terms of market value in the global mobile ticketing market in 2019. The market in the South Asia & Pacific region is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to the high adoption of popular event/movie booking applications among the urban population across the region.

“The demand for online payment options is rapidly gaining popularity, and is encouraging the governments of various countries to promote cashless economies, which is in line with the global digitalization trend. This demand is creating lucrative opportunities for the mobile ticketing market,” says a PMR analyst.

Rising Urban Population Driving Market Growth

Mobile ticketing is an integrating mobile ticketing platform for the emerging mobile ticket market. The urban population owning smartphones is twice size of the rural population, and also the number of mobile ticketing apps used by them is high as compared to the rural population. Increasing urbanization is fueling the demand for mobile ticketing applications with various features.

