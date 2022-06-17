U.S. Population Health Management Market Key Players Includes Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner Corp and EClinicalWorks

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Population Health Management Industry Overview

The U.S. population health management market size is expected to reach USD 103.7 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in healthcare expenditure, need for value-based healthcare delivery, and effective disease management across different care settings are among the key factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

U.S. Population Health Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. population health management market based on product and end use:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Software and Services.

The services segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 52% owing to the high demand for post-purchase assistance for PHM solutions. On the other hand, the software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. The growth is credited to the well-managed network of software that provides actionable analytics for providers and the ability to manage multiple lines of business seamlessly on one platform.

The services segment currently holds more than 50% of the market share, as an in-house system is typically preferred over third-party providers for the assessment of patient data by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), a holistic approach to primary care designed to improve care coordination, is among the key building blocks of PHM. PCMHs can track patients’ health conditions systematically & reach out to those who do not visit their doctors regularly to address poor health behavior.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Providers, Payers and Employer Groups.

Providers segment held a majority of the market share of over 49% in 2021. Healthcare providers need PHM systems that are compatible with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems to assist in delivering holistic, patient-centric care.

Payers in healthcare are third-party entities, such as insurance carriers. The cost of health services is financed or reimbursed by these entities. Predictive analytics competency provides payers an opportunity to leverage over other providers in the interpretation of unstructured clinical content and population behavior. This competitive advantage is efficient to increase the demand for PHM software for payers.

competency provides payers an opportunity to leverage over other providers in the interpretation of unstructured clinical content and population behavior. This competitive advantage is efficient to increase the demand for PHM software for payers. Employer groups require consumer-focused health plans to ensure the well-being of employees. Employee satisfaction is the most important metric as it ensures better services from employees. Employer groups as end users are evolving into a significant market for PHM as it helps employers in information management as well as financial risk management.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players are increasing their interactions with healthcare systems and organizations leading to multi-level networking within the healthcare industry. The key players are undertaking strategic activities including research initiatives, launching new products, regional expansion, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Population Health Management market include

Allscripts Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

EClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence

McKesson Corp.

Medecision

Optum, Inc.

Advisory Board

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

RedBrick Health

Welltok

