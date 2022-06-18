Church of Scientology Nashville to Host Education Seminar on Drug Prevention

Nashville, TN, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — With International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking one week away, the Church of Scientology Nashville has rededicated itself to handling “the other pandemic” — drug abuse and addiction.

Drug overdose deaths of youth age 14–18 nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 and the numbers continue to climb. The cause: counterfeit pain and anxiety medications laced with fentanyl or similar synthetic opioids.

The motto of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is #CareinCrisis, highlighting the urgency of dealing with this “other pandemic” affecting our youth.

In preparation for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Church of Scientology Nashville scheduled a drug education open house with community leaders coming to brief those attending on the crisis as it affects the community and coordinate effective action to tackle the problem.

A global problem, drug abuse demands a global solution. And the Church of Scientology and its members are dedicated to reversing drug abuse, addiction and overdose casualties by addressing this crisis through education.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists sponsor the Truth About Drugs program, one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives.

Because young people presented with the unvarnished facts about what drugs can do are far more likely to reject them on their own, Truth About Drugs is in high demand as an educational tool in schools, law enforcement units and community-based settings.

