Comprehensive Electric Vehicles Training Programs by MakerMaxx

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — There is a great need for skilled electric vehicle technicians. The MakerMaxx Comprehensive Electric Vehicles Training Program (CEVT) has been designed to train a new generation of electric vehicle specialists to work in electric vehicle production, repair and maintenance.

The 16-week training program covers a comprehensive set of topics through lectures and hands-on workshops in advanced electric car theory and practice.

The advanced Electric vehicles certification courses covers the fundamentals of energy conversion including thermodynamics, chemical energy storage in fuels and hydrogen, electrochemical systems for storing energy, battery chemistry in charging and discharging batteries, and the sustainability of advanced energy storage systems.This course also compares the environmental effects of current fossil-fueled energy systems and conversion processes with more sustainable systems using renewable energy and more efficient conversion processes.

The Advanced Energy Storage Training Program is designed to provide participants with an understanding of the fundamental principles of advanced energy storage systems for electric vehicles. It provides an overview of the various approaches to developing such systems as well as their benefits and limitations. This training program includes a comprehensive list of resources that can be used to further research this topic.

Automotive Systems is an introduction to today’s automobiles, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles. Topics include exposure to various pieces of automotive shop equipment and details of the automotive service business. A working knowledge of basic automotive components and general maintenance necessary for vehicle operations will be emphasized. This course also promotes a basic understanding of alternative fuel and HEV vehicle technology.

The Online courses on Electric Vehicles are designed for those interested in pursuing careers or furthering studies in the automotive industry. The class has been specifically designed to provide students with an overview of automotive systems, components, and diagnostics as well as hands-on experience working on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

The EV learning online begins by introducing students to automotive systems in order to facilitate learning about individual components and their interrelationships within each system. Students will learn how to interpret manufacturer’s specifications so they can understand how different parts work together within each system. They will also gain experience working on various types of diagnostic equipment that are used when servicing automobiles.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology 1 provides an overview of electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicle fundamentals. It describes the fundamentals of the operation, diagnosis, and repair of electric and hybrid vehicles. Topics covered include EV and HEV batteries, fuel cells, electric motor controllers, invertors, and auxiliary accessories.

This course is designed for technicians who service or repair electric-drive vehicles and hybrid drive vehicles. This course also includes a look at advanced technologies used in the development of these types of vehicles such as fuel cells, brushless motors and power electronics.

Electric vehicles training programs provides students with an in-depth understanding of the sensors, microprocessors, and digital communications systems used in modern vehicles to optimize vehicle performance. The course emphasizes the sensors, transistors, gates, vehicle network theory, vehicle embedded controllers and communications protocols, sensors, actuators, the major systems in internal combustion and electric drive or electric assist vehicles, vehicle emissions and emissions control systems, and selected topics in power control. Using network analysis tools, the student will gain a broad knowledge of the networks and communications used in modern automotive systems.