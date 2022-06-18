Top Learning Outcomes of Leading SAFe® 5.1 Certification

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Leaders in any organization are constantly learning and improving their skills to stay competitive. They make a difference by shaping the future of their companies, their industries, and the world. Lean Agile thinking is a key component of the SAFe® approach to agile software development. It is essential for everyone involved in managing assets, especially professionals who must make decisions about how to use them most effectively.

The globally renowned Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) has recently announced its 5.1 version. “Business Agility” is the main offering of this new version and it focuses on delivering business value through iterative and incremental deliveries while balancing stakeholder needs. The foundational competency – “Lean-Agile Leadership” emphasizes a culture of continuous improvement that encourages teams to inspect and adapt as they go. We also highlight a course that is one of the frontrunners in providing guidance for building Lean-Agile mindsets – Scaled Agile Inc’s Leading SAFe® course.

Know the Core Competencies of Leading SAFe for Lean Enterprises.

What Is A SAFe Framework?

Businesses are typically spread across multiple countries, cultures, and time zones no matter how large or small. To remain competitive, a company must be agile and flexible in order to meet the changing needs of customers and fierce competition.

Agile practices are challenging to implement in large organizations because of the large amounts of activity and scale. SAFe® is a scaling agile framework for adopting agile practices in large enterprises. It recommends ways and means for companies to implement, maintain and improve Lean and Agile methods. The first version of SAFe® was introduced in 2011 and an updated version 5.1 was released in February 2021.

Read this to know What is New in Leading SAFe 5.1?

Key Competency In Leading SAFe – Lean-Agile Leadership

The SAFe® framework recommends seven important competencies to become a lean enterprise and achieve business agility. Lean-Agile leadership is one of the most important skills that you can develop, because without it, the implementation of SAFe® would be ineffective. Leaders play a key role in implementing SAFe® within an organization.

What Is Expected From Being A Lean-Agile Leader?

1. Growth Mindset: Leaders need to be realistic in order to see the need for change both in themselves and in the organization. Managers with the right vision believe in SAFe’s principles, core values, and Lean-Agile thinking.

2. Lead By Example: As the saying goes, “Actions speak louder than words.” By speaking, leaders can inspire dozens of people to adopt the Lean and Agile practices, principles, and values that they have demonstrated themselves.

3. Lead The Change: Transformation and organizational change is a very difficult and challenging path. There are many thoughtful leaders and researchers who develop concrete theories, books, and models to drive and sustain change. A leader on this path knows the challenges and effectively lead change.

Leading SAFe Course

The SAFe® Agilist certification course is designed to provide the learner with a strong understanding of Agile and Lean principles, practices, and values.

This SAFe® certification course provides learners with the opportunity to learn about Lean culture, process improvement tools, team dynamics, product development, customer collaboration for better customer experience and iterative software delivery cycles for faster time-to-market.

Who Should Attend?

This course is suitable for leaders who can influence people, organizational model, and the products/solutions future.

• Organizational leaders deciding on the future direction of the business.

• Business unit managers responsible for the portfolio.

• Head to features like IT/Engineering/ Sales/Marketing/Product.

• Program and Project Managers who manage teams, programs &projects.

• Technology leaders such as Enterprise/Solution Architects/Engineers/Associates with significant impact on teams.

Learning Outcomes – Leading SAFe® Certification Course

The two-day Leading SAFe® course leads to the below-mentioned learning goals:

Expertise on the principles of Agile, Lean, DevOps, & Lean-Agile product development.

Insight on how to achieve business agility through a values-driven organization.

Understand Lean Portfolio Management and emphasize the need for lean policies and a lean budget.

Importance of PI planning events, coordination for several agile release train, team building and technical agility.

Customer-oriented focus and design approach to delivering efficient products in an agile way.

It is important to support the transformation of SAFe® by creating a community of practices and fully empowered people and high-performing teams.

In short, the roadmap on SAFe® implementation help leaders anticipate the transformation path of their organization.

SAFe® Agilist Certificate Toolkit

• Honourable digital badge with certificate PDF.

• 1-year SAFe community membership

• Access to meetup groups, events, and get chance to connect with other SAFe certified people globally.

• Learning resources to stay update in SAFe learning journey.

In summary, the Scaled Agile Inc. SAFe® Agilist certificate will help you succeed in your professional life by increasing your knowledge of agile methodologies. We hope that this accredited course from LearnNow will be an exciting experience for you and your organization. It will help you build a better working environment and prepare you for the challenges of tomorrow.

