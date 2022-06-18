PrintPapa Provides Attractive EDDM Services with Great Return on Investment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Santa Clara, CA, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — PrintPapa is the one-stop store for various kinds of printing products, such as flyers, magnets, booklets, notepads, presentation folders, rip cards, vehicle signs, wall arts, window signs, business cards, and other promotional products. Having said that, its EDDM services are top-notch as well. All you need is a mailing list and you will be able to get in touch with your target audience easily.

These are some of the direct mail marketing services you can avail yourself:

Direct mail postcards

Direct mail folded postcards

Direct mail brochures

EDDM services

Some of the best-selling products include:

4 Page Half/Tri-fold Tabbed Mailer (11×17 to 11×8.5 to 3.6×8.5)

Half-Fold Direct Mail Brochure- 17×11 to 8.5×11

Half-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 17×5.5 to 8.5×5.5

Direct Mail Jumbo Postcard – 12×9

Direct Mail Jumbo Postcard – 13×10

Why should You Choose PrintPapa for Direct Mail Marketing?

You will get plenty of options in terms of sizes

You can easily access the site and get in touch with them

Options in terms of colors, sides, postage

You can easily upload the artwork on its website

There are plenty of paper stock to choose from

You can choose from UV coat, no UV coat, etc.

There are various proofing options as well

Full-color printing available

Fast turnaround ensured by PrintPapa professionals

You can even avail free sample kit of direct mail printing from the house of PrintPapa. At PrintPapa, you can request a custom quote. It saves time and effort as well.

The best part is that PrintPapa will do the proofreading for you. The process for getting folded postcard mailer is pretty simple as well. All you need to do is get the format correctly, name it, upload the same, and follow the USPS guidelines. Even if you want to take a test, ensure that you order at least 50.

PrintPapa is accredited by BBB and Yelp. PrintPapa is PayPal verified. In 2020, more than one million postcards were mailed out. PrintPapa has more than 15 years of experience in direct mail postcards marketing.

The professionals are super friendly and you can get in touch with them through live chat as well. Direct mail postcards are great for sending invites, price lists, menus and offers, etc. They are also great for store openings, product launches, etc. It offers half-fold or tri-fold mailers with tabbing.

Kevin L said, “Excellent experience, ordering process was easy, and the staff was friendly & helpful! The finished product came out excellent, and I will definitely be using PrintPapa for more of my outsourcing needs!”

You can check the order status of eddm postcards on its website.

You can go through their client reviews to get a better idea about them. To know more about full service eddm, call them at 408-567-9553 or check https://www.printpapa.com/.

About PrintPapa: PrintPapa is a one-stop store for all your printing requirements. They provide the best eddm services in town and at affordable prices. To know more about their product offerings and rates and direct mail brochure, check https://www.printpapa.com/.

