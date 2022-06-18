Oh Jean Records Launches Miles Davis’s Most Popular Album “Miles in the Sky”

Posted on 2022-06-18

Miles Davis's "Miles in the Sky"

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Oh Jean Records has been serving as a platform for Miles Davis fans around the globe to celebrate his music since 1950. We have released over 25 Miles Davis albums including a number of compilation albums. In addition to these, we have also produced and published Miles Davis’s “Miles in the Sky” which was released in July 22,1968 and “Play for Miles: The Complete Concert at Carnegie Hall” which was released in 1959.

Miles Davis's "Miles in the Sky"

– This was Miles Davis’s last great studio album, and is regarded as one of the best albums ever made.

– Oh Jean Records is the oldest record label.

– Miles Davis was a great trumpet player.

– I would prefer to listen records by Miles Davis.

Oh! Jean Records is a general record store with new and used vinyl, with a specialized NZ section. We welcome all in our store, and pride ourselves in being friendly and helpful.

Express Press Release Distribution