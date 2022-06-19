Demand For Chelating Resins To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Chelating resin is part of ion exchange resins and used selectively for processes requiring very minute separation of metals. The resin structure for both, chelating and ion exchange resins is somewhat similar but in contrast to ion exchange resins, Chelating resins catch a metal ion with a functional group that can form a chelate (complex) with the metal ion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The chelating resins market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Increasing demand for chelating resins for brine purification, followed by electroplating application, is expected to drive consumption of iminoacetic acid and aminophosphonic type chelating resins over the coming years, with both accounting for nearly 3/4 market share by 2030-end.

The chlor alkali space presents prolific growth opportunities for chelating resins, and will account for nearly half of the total value opportunity over the forecast period.

Despite losing significant market share by 2030, polystyrene divinylbenzene will continue to be the dominant matrix used in chelating resin manufacturing, representing a total share of close to 2/3 by 2030-end.

China accounts for a major chunk of the supply in chelating resins with nearly 60% of total production clustered in the country.

The market in the U.S. and Germany is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% respectively, though 2030.

Prominent Key players of the Chelating Resins market survey report:

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Purolite

DuPont

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Thermax Limited

Suqing Group

Samyang Corporation

ResinTech

SH Scenic Resin Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Widevision Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno’s Inc

Key Segments Covered in Study

Functional Group Iminoacetic Group Aminophosphonic Glucamine Group Oxime Group Phosphonic + Sulphonic Group Phosphorous Group Thiol Group Thiourea Group Picolylamine Group quaternary Amines Polyamines

Matrix Type Polystyrene Polystyrene Divinylbenzene Polyacrylic Divinylbenzene

Application Separation & Purification Treatment of Wastewater and Effluent Removal of Impurities Biochemistry Others

End-use Industry Electroplating Chemicals Chlor Alkali Biomedical Others



Metal & Mining Cobalt Nickel Copper Lithium Gold Rare Earth Metal Others



