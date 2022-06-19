Global Sales Of Grassfed Meat Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 5% By 2030|Fact.MR Study

Grassfed Meat Market By Product Type (Raw Meat, Processed Meat, Fresh Processed, Cured Meat, Roasted and Precooked), By Nature (Grassfed, Grass, finished), By Animal Type (Cow and Bison, Lamb and Goat), By End User – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Demand for the grassfed meat and will grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period 2020-2030. Covid-19 has affected trade of livestock and meat across borders owing to its zoonotic origin. The key producers of grassfed meat including the U.S. and Brazil have to consume their buffer stocks within the country. Consumers in non-grassfed meat production clusters are further shifting their meat preference to conventional meat variants.

Prominent Key Players Of The Grassfed Meat Market Survey Report:

  •  J Kings Food service
  • J & M Wholesale Meats
  •  Imperio Foods
  • Australian Agricultural Company Ltd

Grassfed Meat Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of grassfed meat market on the basis of base product type, nature, animal type, end user, sales channel and regions.

  • By Product Type :

    • Raw Meat
    • Processed Meat
    • Fresh Processed
    • Cured Meat
    • Roasted and Precooked
    • Dried

  • By Nature :

    • Grassfed
    • Grass
    • finished

  • By Animal Type :

    • Cow and Bison
    • Lamb and Goat

  • By End User :

    • HoReCa
    • Food Processing
    • House Hold

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Direct Sales
    • Retail Sales
    • Hypermarket and Supermarket
    • Online Retail
    • Meat Stores
    • Other Retail Channels

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

