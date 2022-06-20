Rice Chips Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Rice is a dietary staple food and one of the most important cereal crops, rice chips are made from rice flour and with the extraction of rice. Rice chips contain 30 percent less fat than regular potato and other chips. Rice chips market is on the initial stage of growth and has a lot of potential markets across the globe.

Rice is of special importance for the nutrition of large reaches of the population in Asia parts of Latin America and the Caribbean and, increasingly so, in Africa. As a result, it plays a pivotal role in the food security of over half the world population. Rice chips are healthier than any other chin crispy snack products.

Rice chips are gluten-free, low cholesterol, low saturated fat, and rich in carbohydrates. Rice chips are suitable for the dietary food consumer for the flavored and savory taste. Rice chips will increased demand in the near future due to its health benefits and low-fat content.

Brown rice chips are one of the fastest-growing segments in the global rice chips market. The global population is growing widely and the demand for new and sustainable food products is increasing rapidly. Consumers demand new and adventurous food products is increased in recent years and is expected to increase in the near future as well.

These are the factors strengthening the growth of the global rice chips market. Rice is one of the most carbohydrate-containing cereals and is also contains a good amount of protein. Rice has reduced antioxidant potency or has a smaller amount antioxidant molecule compared with other cereals.

Therefore, rice is a good candidate for natural sources of antioxidants and other therapeutic properties and may hold the potential for the growth of rice-based foods, food preservative, drugs, cosmetic products, and pharmaceuticals.

These factors are fueling the growth of rice-based food and rice chips market across the globe. Organic rice chips are expected to dominate the rice chips market in the coming years. The consumers who prefer and healthy food for daily consumers are the potential consumers for the global rice chips market.

Rice Chips Market: Segmentation

In terms of source Whole Grain Brown Rice

Brown Rice

White Rice In terms of nature Organic

Conventional In terms of product distribution channel Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarket Conventional Stores Specialty Services E-Commerce

In terms of region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Some of the key players that are engaged in the global Rice Chips market are The Lundberg, Quaker Oats Company, Dang Foods Company, SunRice, Sanorice, Maas-Intersales, Takelitez, and others. These key players are seeking the new potential for the global rice chips market

The increasing global population and the increasing demand for food products are the key drivers in the global rice chips market. The rice chips market is mainly engaged in the regions of North America and Europe and the demand is increasing in these regions.

European and North American consumers always set new trends in the food and beverage market and prefer new products as new and adventurous tastes. People of these regions are highly aware of food products and ingredients used in food products.

Due to healthy ingredients and new taste of rice chips, the demand is increasing widely. The Asia Pacific is the fastest developing regions in terms of economy and population, besides is one of the largest producer and consumer of rice.

Rice is the most loved cereal in this region for daily consumption. Rice chips on the initial stage of growth in the Asia Pacific and it have huge potential for the growth of the rice chips market. Africa region consumers also prefer rice and rice products on a large scale in their daily diet. The Middle East and Africa region is also a potential region for the rice chips market in the near future.

