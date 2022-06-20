Global Sales Of Usage Insurance Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 17% CAGR During 2021 To 2031|Fact.MR Study

Posted on 2022-06-20 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Usage Insurance Market Analysis By Policy Type (Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD), Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD), Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)), By Product (Black Box, OBD Dongle, Smartphone), By Vehicle, By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

Newly released data from Fact.MR market Analysis shows that global demand of the overall Usage Insurance market accounted for almost US$ 30 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Bn by 2031, expanding 5x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Growing complexities in the one-size-fits-all approach associated with general automotive insurance is prompting increased uptake of usage based insurance, which are far more dynamic and accurate in nature. Demand for black box usage insurance is expected to remain most prominent, amid wider connectivity and higher accuracy.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5352

Prominent Key Players Of The Usage Insurance Market Survey Report:

  • Insure the Box Limited
  • Allstate Insurance Company
  • State Farm
  • Uniqa Insurance Group AG
  • Groupama
  • Generali Group
  • UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A
  • Liberty Mutual Group
  • Allianz SE
  • Progressive Corporation

Key Segments Covered

  • Policy Type

    • Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD)
    • Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD)
    • Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)

  • Product

    • Black Box
    • OBD Dongle
    • Smartphone
    • Others

  • Vehicle

    • Passenger Vehicle
    • Commercial Vehicle

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5352

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Usage Insurance Market report provide to the readers?

  • Usage Insurance fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Usage Insurance player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Usage Insurance in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Usage Insurance.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5352

The report covers following Usage Insurance Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Usage Insurance market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Usage Insurance
  • Latest industry Analysis on Usage Insurance Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Usage Insurance Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Usage Insurance demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Usage Insurance major players
  • Usage Insurance Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Usage Insurance demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Usage Insurance Market report include:

  • How the market for Usage Insurance has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Usage Insurance on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Usage Insurance?
  • Why the consumption of Usage Insurance highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/report/2063/biodegradable-packaging-material-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution