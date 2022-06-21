Greytrix Africa bags Sage Platinum Club Partnership Award at the Annual “Sage Partner Summit 2022”.

Greytrix Africa, a leading Sage business partner, has been announced as a winner of the prestigious Sage Platinum Club at the Sage Partner Summit in Dallas.

Dallas, Texas, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Dallas was set ablaze with the Signature Sage Partner Summit 2022, held between 7th and 10th June at Hilton Anatole. All the Sage partners who had excelled in implementing Sage software solutions to Sage customers through business strategy and innovation were invited to the renowned AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL) for a celebration. The celebration was marked by the presence of Dallas Cowboy legend and Hall of Fame Drew Pearson, the Cowboys’ all-time leader for receptions (489) and receiving yards (7,822). An All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s.

Greytrix Africa, a leading ERP, HRMS & CRM system consulting partner for Sage, was conferred with ‘Sage Platinum Club Winner’ at the recently concluded Sage Partner Summit 2022 in Dallas. The recognition is for outstanding achievement during FY21 in delivering value to customers, business growth, and innovation. Greytrix Africa has been a trusted partner of Sage for over a decade now.

Nitin Chandure, EVP and Head of Global Consulting Greytrix, quoted “It is an honor for Greytrix Africa to be recognized, and it is a significant accomplishment for us. Our office based in Nairobi has dealt with clients globally. We bring strong validation of the value and thrive to become undisputed providers of Sage X3, Sage 300, Sage 300 People, and Sage CRM in PAN Africa and the Middle East”.

About Greytrix Africa:

Greytrix Africa is a leading Consulting and Implementation partner for Sage X3, Sage 300, Sage 300 People & Sage CRM based out of Nairobi, Kenya, in the East Africa region catering to Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Ethiopia, Middle East offering professional services such as Implementation and Configuration, Business Process Analysis, Project Management, Integrations and Migrations, Technical & Functional Support, along with enhancements within Sage X3, Sage 300 People, Sage 300, and Sage CRM across various industry verticals like Process Manufacturing (Food & Beverages, Chemical), Discrete manufacturing (Automotive, Textile & Apparel), Non-Profit, Health-care Industry and Services Industry (Financial, Software & Engineering), Distribution (Transportation & Logistics), and Agriculture.

About Sage & Partnership:

Greytrix Africa – One of Sage’s oldest partners worldwide is a one-stop solution provider that addresses the organizational needs of Sage ERP, Sage HRMS, and Sage CRM. Recognized and rewarded for years of experience, we provide comprehensive end-to-end support for technical & functional consulting, product customization, data migration, system integration, and third-party add-on development and implementation expertise.

About Greytrix:

Greytrix has been a leading Sage Development and Integration Partner for 22 years. We have expertise in working with 500+ unique customers across 25+ countries giving us the leading edge to offer end-to-end assistance. Our key offerings include best practices and methodologies for planning, designing, migrating, and validating data migration. Greytrix’s expertise in integration is a brand name in the Sage world through GUMU™, our data integration framework. Along with our SaaS, native cloud Integrator, GUMUTM, we bring out-of-the-box ERP integrations with CRM systems and third-party add-ons. Additionally, it enables seamless system migrations to robust and modern solutions.

Greytrix Africa Pvt. Ltd.

Office No: 8, 1st Floor, Western Heights,

Karuna Road,

Behind Sarit Center,

Westlands, Nairobi 00100, Kenya, Africa

Tel: +254 735 003164

Email: sales@greytrix.com