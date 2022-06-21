The Harbour at Orange Coast College Makes Student Living More Comfortable

Costa Mesa, California, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Harbour at Orange Coast College is pleased to announce they are making student living more comfortably. The off-campus housing complex offers an independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus for on-campus activities and classes.

Students at The Harbour at Orange Coast College can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment to live alone or stay with friends or random roommates through the roommate matching program in two and four-bedroom apartments. Each student signs an independent contractor for a per-person rental rate, including furnishings, Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

The Harbour at Orange Coast College features all the amenities’ students need for an independent lifestyle. Residents find it easy to connect with social spaces and quiet study lounges to focus on their coursework. The convenient location makes it simple to visit the beach or enjoy a day of shopping or recreation. Resident life programs and events allow residents to make friends and socialize.

Anyone interested in learning about how they’re making student living more comfortably can find out more by visiting The Harbour at Orange Coast College website or calling 1-714-643-5100.

About The Harbour at Orange Coast College: The Harbour at Orange Coast College offers apartment-style living for students attending Orange Coast College. Students can live alone, with friends, or with other students through the roommate matching program. Each resident pays a per-person rental rate to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: The Harbour at Orange Coast College

Address: 1369 Adams Ave

City: Costa Mesa

State: CA

Zip code: 92626

Telephone number: 1-714-643-5100