Surgical Drill Bits Market to reach US$ 387.7 Mn by 2029 end

The surgical drill bits market will reach US$ 387.7 Mn by 2029 – says Persistence Market Research, a well-known name in market research.

The current scenario is such that people are increasingly preferring minimally invasive surgeries. This scenario is, by all means, favoring the surgical drill bits market growth. The forecast period (2022-2029) will see North America scale greater heights in the surgical drill bits market. This is basically because of the increasing number of surgeries due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, orthopedic disorders, and the other chronic conditions.

The rising number of surgeries are prompting local manufacturers to expand their operations within the US. If we gauge through macro level, the things surfacing include growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries along with the development of technology.

Likewise, Europe stands second in line. The, increase in orthopedic surgeries in countries like UK, Germany, and the others along with the increasing adoption of advanced drills in this region is boosting the market growth. This is one more trend expected to catch up in the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Dental
  • Integra Life Science
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Den-Mat Holdings, LLC
  • De Soutter Medical
  • ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.
  • KellMed Sales Ltd
  • ETGAR Medical Implant Systems
  • MSI France
  • IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

surgical-drill-bits-market

The outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in decrease in the demand for surgical drill bits as several governments around the world issued directives to postpone or cancel non-essential surgeries due to widespread of the virus. This caused a significant drop in non-emergency treatments around the world, thus limiting the surgical drill bits market. This was a temporary situation and at the start of 2021 things came back to normal when the covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

