Disposable Incontinence Products Market to surpass at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2024

According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), the Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market size will surpass US$ 12,250.8 Million in terms of market value by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2024. The rising prevalence of kidney disorders, bladder ailments, and other nephrological injuries is fueling the disposable incontinence products market growth. The wide range of products to improve the quality of life in patients suffering from incontinence is a major factor in the market expansion.

Aside from that, material advancements to provide comfort and enhance absorption capabilities in incontinence disposable products are enabling manufacturers to acquire a large market share, whilst also expanding the market growth prospects. The demand for disposable incontinence products is anticipated to rise due to increased personal hygiene awareness and an aging population. Disposable adult diapers, protective underwear, disposable sheets or underpads, and beltless and belted undergarments are likely to have massive sales in the Protective incontinence garments category, fueling market growth throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be an Appealing Market for Disposable Incontinence Products

In terms of opportunities for disposable incontinence product manufacturers, Asia Pacific is expected to be an appealing market during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia have been associated with greater health and hygiene awareness, which is projected to strengthen potential growth in the upcoming period. Furthermore, countries such as China, India, and Japan have a large geriatric population prompting major brands to actively invest in this region’s adult disposable incontinence market.

Furthermore, North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market due to rising disposable incontinence product usage, favorable government policies, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased incontinence awareness.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Disposable Incontinence Products Market as per Material (Plastic, Cotton Fabrics, Super Absorbents, Cotton Fiber, and Latex), Product Type (Protective Incontinence Garments, Urine Bags, and Urinary Catheter), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales and Retail Sales) based on seven regions.

