InfoGlobalData employs new AI tools for more precise verification of the Nurses Email List

Seattle, Washington, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData, a leading data provider, announced today the incorporation of new AI tools, providing maximum verification capabilities, in the database quality-check stage.

Backed by over 10 years of industry expertise, InfoGlobalData is pleased to assimilate AI tools in their latest attempt to adopt technology in the data verification process. Their process is laborious but fruitful in building efficient nurse mailing lists. The firm aims to combine the new tools with the pre-existing manual checks to attain best-in-class accuracy.

The stringent database quality checks are conducted in 7 well-defined steps. The data is corroborated at the source, including more than 16,000 authentic yellow pages, journals, medical publications, hospital records, conferences, and seminars. The corroboration eliminates invalid and inactive email addresses of nurses in USA that are the main reason for email hard bounces and to protect the firm’s reputation from damage.

The most crucial part of the authentication process is confirming the legal status of the data. “The pandemic forced a majority of the businesses to shift their major activities online, if not fully, then at least partly,” says Alexander James, Marketing Strategist at InfoGlobalData. More business transactions are taking place online, so privacy and data protection have gained immense importance.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) defends the data and privacy in the European Union. While it is a very refined data protection law, firms must follow other privacy laws also. InfoGlobalData’s nurse email database complies with the European Society of International Law (ESIL), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), and the Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography And Marketing Act (CAN-SPAM Act) of 2003, United States’ first national standards for sending commercial emails.

“We recognize our responsibility in providing our clients with clean and indisputable data that gives them an advantage over other businesses. We take every precautionary measure to ensure our nurse lists are double opted-in and data privacy-compliant,” James adds. The new AI tools will validate the addresses for the owners’ unambiguous and informed consent, ensuring the clients can conduct unhindered business.

Meanwhile, InfoGlobalData continues to provide its signature customized nurses email list with multiple guarantees, including no resale of the lists and complete data ownership. The geographically-segmented databases are in high demand and will continue to be offered at reasonable rates.

About InfoGlobalData

InfoGlobalData is a leading data provider that specializes in providing GDPR-compliant addresses. Built specifically for clients that focus on international markets, InfoGlobalData seamlessly performs all aspects of the data verification procedure, from authenticating its validity to confirming the owner’s consent. It has updated the lists every 45 days to remove outdated entries and increase responsiveness. InfoGlobalData’s lists have consistently attained 85-90% email deliverability, which indicates the data’s accuracy and relevance. Its extensive data gives access to the top decision-makers across industries and assist clients in growing their business exponentially.

