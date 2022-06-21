Redpoint Raleigh Offers Luxurious Accommodations for Students

Raleigh, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Raleigh is pleased to announce they offer luxurious accommodations for students attending North Carolina State University. The off-campus housing complex offers everything students need for a better quality of life while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Redpoint Raleigh, students can choose between floor plans, including three and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or find new friends through the roommate matching program. Students will find a selection of cottages and townhomes with a furniture package available for interested students. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, trash disposal, and bus service for convenient transportation to and from campus.

Redpoint Raleigh has built a comfortable lifestyle that makes student living more enjoyable for NCSU students. Residents at the housing complex can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, sand volleyball, grilling stations, a game room, and plenty of outdoor spaces. Students are welcome to bring their pets to stay in pet-friendly accommodations and participate in regularly scheduled social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious accommodations available for students can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Raleigh website or calling 1-919-766-2500.

Company: Redpoint Raleigh

Address: 10 Oakdale Dr.

City: Raleigh

State: NC

Zip code: 27606

Telephone number: 1-919-766-2500