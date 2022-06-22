C-RAN Market Business Drivers, Top Companies and Competitive Analysis, 2027

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

C-RAN Industry Overview

The global C-RAN market size is expected to reach USD 43.35 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid technological advancements in optical and wireless communication systems is expected to drive the growth. Furthermore, multiple benefits such as reduced energy consumption, simplification of network management and operation, the lower total cost of ownership, enhance the efficiency of the spectrum, pooling of resources, and reuse of infrastructure have led to the cloud radio access network market witnessing an increased demand.

C-RAN Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-RAN market based on architecture, component, network, deployment, and region:

Based on the Architecture Type Insights, the market is segmented into Centralized-RAN and Virtualized/Cloud RAN.

Virtualized/Cloud RAN segment is projected to exhibit a rapid CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rise in the adoption of SDN and NFV technology by the wireless telecom industry.

Asia Pacific maintains a leading position and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 29.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Infrastructure, Software and Services.

Infrastructure accounted for the highest market share and was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2019. The segment would attain a higher revenue share by 2027, owing to the rapid adoption of radio technology and architecture to meet the 5G requirements.

The software segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for NFV solution for radio access network visualization to optimize the larger and smaller carrier function which is further anticipated to drive the growth in near future.

However, the service segment is expected to maintain a steady position throughout the forecast period.

Based on the Network Type Insights, the market is segmented into 3G and LTE & 5G.

The LTE and 5G services led the market and accounted for a revenue of USD 7.97 billion in 2019.

Massive growth in data traffic and rigorous impacts of power consumption by current network architecture results in extra cost burdens to network operators.

Based on the Deployment Model Insights, the market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor.

The market size for outdoor deployment stood at USD 7.12 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period.

Indoor deployment is anticipated to witness high traction in near future and is anticipated to witness a swift CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.

C-RAN Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies highly focus on partnerships to offer their solutions and innovations to gain traction. Acquisitions and partnerships are undertaken by the company to enlarge its geographic presence in key markets.

Some prominent players in the C-RAN market include

Altiostar

ASOCS Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

FUJITSU

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

