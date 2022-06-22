Facial Injectable Market Analysis Report By Product, Application and Segment, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Injectable Industry Overview

The global facial injectable market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. The facial injectable is a substance that is used to reduce wrinkles and restore volume and fullness in the face. It is injected beneath the facial skin surface. Some commonly used facial injectable include hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin type A, and polymer fillers.

Growing focus on physical appearance, especially in developing countries is one of the key factors expected to drive the market. In addition, a shift in consumer preference towards minimally invasive procedures is also expected to support market growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2020, botulinum toxin A and soft tissue fillers were among the top 5 minimally invasive procedures carried out in the U.S. Thus, facial injectable holds high growth prospects in the years to come.

Facial Injectable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial injectable market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) and Polymer Fillers.

The botulinum toxin type A segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.2% in 2021.

type A segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.2% in 2021. The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Aesthetics and Therapeutics.

The aesthetics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.5% in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing use of facial injectables for aesthetic procedures such as facial lines, wrinkles on the face, and lip lines, to name a few.

The therapeutic segment is expected to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing applications of facial injectables in the treatment of blepharospasm, strabismus or crossed eyes, Meige’s syndrome, Oromandibular Dystonia (OMD), Hemifacial Spasms (HFS), and focal hyperhidrosis.

Facial Injectable Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are focusing on growth strategies, such as enhancements in the existing technologies, geographical expansion, product launches, and product approvals.

Some prominent players in the Facial Injectable market include

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Galderma

Allergan, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Facial Injectable Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Browse More: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/research-insights/metaverse-market-snapshot