Ubuy Announces Summer Sale 2022 in Qatar: All the Hottest Offers at One Place!

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Qatar, the fastest-growing international eCommerce portal in Qatar, recently launched the Coolest Summer Sale across both their app store and website.

Summertime means Funtime for most the people out there. So, it is for the people of Qatar. Children enjoy basking in the sun while eating ice cream and smoothies as well as playing on the open grounds with sprinklers and water balloon fights. You can use this as an opportunity to party hard or plan an exotic trip to a far-off destination with your family. Visiting a country fair, water sports and star gazing are some of the other most popular summer activities you can indulge in. Ubuy is ready to double your savings on all purchases you will make through its web shopping portal as you are gearing up for fun-filled holidays!

Briefly Describing Ubuy

Ubuy is a global eCommerce company that was launched in 2012 and now operates in over 180 countries. This website houses the most extensive collection of millions of unique international products and brands, which you can purchase from any of its seven international stores.

Avail Wonderful Shopping Offers in this Summer Sale

Shop at this season’s Coolest Summer Sale 2022 in Qatar. The sale will continue for the majority of the summer. Various summer essentials will be available in abundance apart from being reasonably priced for anyone interested in purchasing international brands online.

Reap the following double benefits this summer season using Promo Code: UBSMR

10% instant discount is applicable on each item price you shop from us.

An additional cashback of up to 20% will get reflected in their account as Ucredit.

Cashback will appear in the user’s Ucredit section only after the product return period has ended.

Remember: There is no minimum amount limit to avail the above-mentioned offer.

Go Through Ubuy’s Unrivalled Summer Deals and Discounts in the Following Product Categories

We have already matriculated the list of product categories that will make you beat the heat this summer season. Consider the following –

Summer Appliances

Air Conditioners

Air Coolers

Refrigerators

Water Purifiers

Ceiling Fans

Summer Wear

Women’s Clothing

Men’s Clothing

Kids’ Clothing

Swimwear

Footwear

Refreshing Beverages

Fruit Juices

Soft Drinks

Instant Cold Coffee

Sparkling Water

Iced Tea

Summer Gadgets

Waterproof Speakers

Portable Fans

Facial Humidifiers

Portable Blenders

Chiller Ice Boxes

Skin Care

Sunscreens

Moisturizers

Face Wipes

Essential Oils

Face Washes

Sweat-Proof Makeup

Face Primers

Foundations

Waterproof Mascaras

Eyeliners

Lipsticks

Home Decor

Air Fresheners

Artificial Plants

Bug Zappers

Curtains

Scented Candles

Summer Accessories

Sunglasses

Bucket Hats

Scarves

Flip Flops

Hobo Bags

Benefits of Shopping from Ubuy Summer Sale?

Find out the newest summertime trends floating around the world.

Express shipping with prompt customs clearance.

Save big this summer with special deals and discounts on over 100 million products.

No amount capping on the offers mentioned on our website.

The platform offers multiple payment options or gateways to choose from

Explore our website “ubuy.qa” to discover the wide range of summer essentials all under one roof. Download our shopping app also to take advantage of the newly enabled app features.

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.qa