Midtown Corpus Christi Provides a Well-Rounded Student Living Environment

Corpus Christi, Texas, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Midtown Corpus Christi is pleased to announce that they provide a well-rounded student living environment for individuals attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The stylish apartments offer students an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At Midtown Corpus Christi, students can choose two, three, and four-bedroom units ideal for sharing with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate provides students with a fully furnished apartment, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water. Bedrooms in each unit have private bathrooms.

Midtown Corpus Christi has created a comfortable living environment for students with community amenities like a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a sand volleyball court, a soccer field, grilling stations, and a community clubhouse with gaming spaces. Pets are welcome in the apartments with a convenient on-site dog park for exercise. Social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the well-rounded student living environment can find out more by visiting the Midtown Corpus Christi website or calling 1-361-371-4167.

About Midtown Corpus Christi: Midtown Corpus Christi is an off-campus housing community for students attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Each student pays a per-person rental rate with all amenities included. The complex offers convenient campus access while residents enjoy an independent lifestyle.

