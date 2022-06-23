Add a New Dimension to Your Space with this Decor Showpiece from The Advitya

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking to add a new dimension to your space, then this Gokul idol is the perfect decor showpiece. The divine God of Love is made of brass and holds a flute in his right hand. This puja Radha Krishna brass idol is believed to bring success and prosperity into your life. The magnificent form of this crafted Gokul idol creates a peacefulness, harmony and spiritual ambiance around us.

Brighten up your home decor with this Vasudev figurine; it can be placed in the temple, living room, entrance foyer.

This beautiful Radha Krishna Murti brass is crafted by our talented artisans using quality materials like terracotta. This figurine is painted with bright colors and depicts Lord Krishna as a child playing flute in the lap of his mother Yashoda. The figure is hand painted and has a glossy finish which makes it look very attractive. It has a small hole on its back which allows you to hang it on the wall or wherever you want to place it. This figurine will enhance the beauty of any space you put it in and give it an ethnic look that attracts everyone’s attention.

Krishna is often described and portrayed as an infant eating butter, a young boy playing a flute as in the Bhagavata Purana, a young man along with Radha or as an elder giving direction and guidance as in the Bhagavad Gita. They portray him in various perspectives: a god-child, a prankster, a model lover, a divine hero, and the Supreme Being.

The Lakshmi Ganesha Saraswati idols with yali prabhavali are a perfect showpiece to add a new dimension to your space. It is handcrafted by Indian artisans using century-old skills of idol making for temples and religious ceremonies.

Use Lakshmi Ganesha Saraswati statues in any special space to create a divine ambiance bringing joy, happiness, and well-being into your home. Enhance the decor of the temple, house, office, hotel, etc with traditional design and eye-catching Ganpati Bell Wall Hanging.

The Ashtalakshmi are the 8 forms of Goddess Lakshmi idol, the Hindu Goddess of wealth. She presides over eight sources of wealth—namely prosperity, good health, knowledge, strength, progeny and power.

This beautiful sculpture depicts this goddess in a beautiful form with an idol at the top representing the goddess and eight additional idols representing her eight manifestations below. This is a great way to add a new dimension to your space by keeping it in your home or office for all to admire!