Health Policies Of Spring Hotel Bequia During Covid-19

Bequia, USA, 2022-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Spring Hotel Bequia is owned by Christopher R. Robinson. The General Manager of this resort is Jason Sargeant. This resort was built by Michael Connell. It was further constructed by local architects and artists. It is well managed and its services are monitored by the hotel manager and professionally guided chefs. Travellers across the world prefer travelling to this destination for their vacation. However, Spring Hotel Bequia adheres to certain norms set by St Vincent and Grenadines Government. According to St Vincent and Grenadines government, travellers should carry proof of a negative RTPCR test within 72 hours. They can also have the documents ready 3 days prior to their arrival at the destination. Such travellers will not be tested and quarantine is not essential for them. However, travellers with the latest diagnosis of Covid-19 must be retested prior to their travelling and have negative RTPCR results. Also, their negative test reports should not be more than 24 hours.

Spring Hotel Bequia is a well-established property and rental management firm in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Christopher R. Robinson owns the property in Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Sunny Side Up Inc, the manager operates and manages the hotel. It does so with full permission from the owner to promote, lease, employ, and make any other decisions. They do so that is reasonable or required for the safety and security of all visitors.

Different Other Facilities And Policies Of Spring Hotel Bequia

Let us learn about the latest facilities and special services. Also, find out the different policies and recent customer reviews about the services of Spring Hotel Bequia.

Suites

The Venue Rooms

It is the Standard Queen Suite. Our seven Venue Standard Queen Rooms are all air-conditioned. We have spectacular ocean views from your private balcony, designed to Spring Hotel Bequia standards. The Venue Rooms are only a 2-minute walk away from the main hotel complex. This suite is for guests with a higher budget.

Restaurant and Bar

The Bridge Bar

Our well-equipped bar is open all day and provides beverages and pub lunch cuisine. Happy hour is from 5.30 to 7 p.m. Daily deals and more! Most appetite demands may be met by our well-trained chefs. Please verify with our manager when you arrive.

New Launch Of The Conference Facility

According to a press declaration, the Spring Hotel on Bequia unveiled its conference facilities earlier this month, which can seat 20-150 people. The Bequia Hotel has opened a convention centre

the Spring Hotel’s, New Conference Room. St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority were among those present at the March 14 opening ceremony. Faylene King, the Authority’s Chief Operating Officer, and Jewelene Charles-Scott, the Authority’s Communications Manager, both congratulated Spring Hotel on this achievement. They recognised it as a useful addition to the Authority. Spring Hotel Bequia’s manager, Jason Sargeant, emphasised that the hotel’s management thinks that while they engage in tourism. They should also invest in the local community as we continue to enhance the quality of life on the island.

Recommendations For Spring Hotel Bequia In St Vincent And Grenadines

Spring Hotel Bequia has great reviews from its customers. According to Bookings.com, it is closest to Belmont beach and a little closer to Atheal Ollivierre Beach. A recent client of United Kingdom known as Joanna has rated it 10 on 28th May 2022. This is what the customer said.

The hotel is set in the hills and has spectacular views. Very calm and peaceful. That’s exactly what they needed. They truly felt as though they were on an island far away from it all. The customer thanked Glen for looking after them and running the shuttle bus that took them to the beach. It picked them up every day, as well as provided them with regular information about Bequia. Also, the client thanked Tammy for serving brunch and beverages with a smile on the face. So, travel to St Vincent and Grenadines and of course book for spring Hotel Bequia. This resort is also offering you a day pass to the “Enjoy the Tranquillity” event. This pass is valid from February 24th 2022 to December 31st 2022. For further information either email at info@springhotelbequia.com or call at Phone number-17844573707.