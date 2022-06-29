Cold Storage Market: Rising Automation In Refrigerated Warehouses Is Projected To Boost The Demand By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cold Storage Industry Overview

The global cold storage market size is expected to reach USD 372.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4%, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The retail sector in emerging economies, such as India and China, is getting more organized and this trend is expected to augment the demand for cold storage over the forecast period. Government policies to deregulate the entry of foreign companies have increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sectors of such regions.

Cold Storage Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold storage market based on warehouse type, construction type, temperature type, application, and region:

Based on the Warehouse Type Insights, the market is segmented into Private & Semi-private and Public.

The public warehouse segment led the market and accounted for more than 67.30% share of the global revenue in 2021.

Public warehouses are also known as duty-paid warehouses that can be owned by an individual or agency.

Private warehouses can also be called proprietary warehouses. They are constructed and owned by the same enterprise that owns the merchandise stored and handled at the facility.

Based on the Construction Type Insights, the market is segmented into Bulk Storage, Production Stores and Ports

The production stores segment led the market and accounted for more than 51.71% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The bulk storage segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the Temperature Type Insights, the market is segmented into Chilled and Frozen.

The frozen segment led the market and accounted for about 77.91% share of the global revenue in 2021.

Rising consumption of frozen foods in emerging markets, such as India and China, is particularly driving the frozen food segment.

Warehouses falling under the chilled segment are used to store fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, dry fruits, milk, and dehydrated foods, among others.

Changing consumer preferences toward ready-to-cook meals due to the rising awareness about convenience and hygiene will boost the frozen segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Processed Food and Pharmaceuticals.

The seafood segment led the market and accounted for about 34.54% share of the global revenue in 2021.

Refrigerated warehouses remain vital for safeguarding food items, such as milk and dairy products, against spoilage.

The pharmaceutical segment is also projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Cold Storage Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are focusing on expanding their business across different regions to cater to consumer demand. The companies are targeting emerging markets to expand their customer base through acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the Cold Storage market include

Americold Logistics, LLC

Burris Logistics

Barloworld Limited

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage

Swire Group

Wabash National Corporation

