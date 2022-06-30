Ecosmob Technologies: One of Data Magazine’s Most Innovative Machine Learning Companies in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a leading custom software development company, has been recognized by Data Magazine as one of the 23 most innovative machine learning companies in Ahmedabad, India.

The company has a strong research foundation allowing it to unlock new business possibilities for its clients. They have been a creative AI/ML solution provider for real-world problems.

Data Magazine covers everything data and analytics in the tech world. They discuss the latest innovations and breakthroughs on a global stage with their vast reader base and the companies at the forefront of it all. They have always aimed to bridge the gap between innovative tech companies and their potential clients, institutional or small-scale.

The magazine listed its most innovative machine learning companies for their exceptional performance considering multiple factors like innovation, growth, and societal impact.

Ecosmob works with the latest AI/ML technology stack consisting of the extensive deep learning software libraries Tensorflow and Keras and other frameworks like Django, Flask, RASA, etc.

They have embedded multiple intelligent features in their solutions, including,

Facial Recognition

Emotion Analysis

Machine Spare Part Identifier

Chatbots

Document Analysis (Scanning Financial Records)

Fraud Detection

“Ecosmob Technologies was started in 2007 with the vision of pioneering solving complex problems through cutting-edge, revolutionizing technology,” said Ruchir Brahmbhatt, co-founder and CTO of Ecosmob Technologies. “The world is advancing at a breakneck pace, and we’ve got to match it. Ecosmob Technologies supports its clients as their knowledge partner all the way, helping each other grow.”

Ecosmob builds advanced machine learning solutions that can help address all your business needs, from automating tasks to constructing intelligent predictability that can help their clients make executive business decisions.

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a world-renowned carrier-grade software solutions and services provider. We strive to deliver innovative and client-centric solutions. We help our clients modernize their networks to improve competitive positioning and business outcomes. With our team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob’s core expertise lies in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled team of developers has a consistent track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines.

Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. These solutions are deployed in the telecom, IT, healthcare, education, real estate, hospitality, banking & finance, advertising & entertainment industries across the globe.

