ESL QuickSwitch® Model 6240 Duplex POF A/B Connector Switch with Serial Remote Control

Cranston, RI, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI, have recently introduced their new QuickSwitch® Model 6240 POF A/B Switch with Serial Remote Control. This Duplex Switch has Remote RS-232 ASCII commands which permit the user to share a single interface device, connected to the “COMMON” port, among two other devices, connected to the “A” and “B” ports.

The Switch is able to be controlled locally through manual operation of the front panel pushbutton or remotely from the DB9 Female Serial Interface Remote port located on the rear of the unit. The front panel LED display indicates the switch position and the unit power status.

This Model 6240 provides access to two POF Duplex RX/TX devices from one COMMON POF Duplex RX/TX device and the switch ports are transparent to all data. There is also a front panel pushbutton control if the user wanted to control the switch manually in place of the remote option.

Remote RS-232 ASCII commands allow the user to control switch position, lockout front panel operations, and obtain switch status. It also permits the user to query firmware version number, query serial number, and enable or disable auto send of switch positions. It has a speed of up to 1 Mbps and a Fiber Wavelength of 660 nm (red). Two front panel LED’s display the present switch position and power status.

The Model 6240 possesses a UL certified 100VAC-240VAC, 50Hz-60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature is useful for international applications.

The Model 6240 switcher is neatly enclosed in a wall box with Desktop dimensions of 8.15” Wx2.45” H x7.24” D (20.8 x 6.3 x 18.5 cm) and weighs approximately 1.9 lbs (0.9 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls.

For more information on the Model 6240, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/touch-screen-display-cat5e-catalog-307170-model-7170-rj45-onlineoffline-switch.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.

Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist

Electro Standards Laboratories

36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921

Tel: 401-943-1164

Fax: 401-946-5790

Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com

https://www.electrostandards.com/