Admissions to Sathyabama University for BTech Program

Chennai, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking to get a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree, the Sathyabama University Chennai is the right place for you. This university was established in 1987 to promote academic excellence and soft skills among the youth. It has become synonymous with student discipline and academic excellence. It also offers care for academically backward students. It is one of the few academic institutions in India to regularly evaluate teachers and award Best Teacher Awards to their students.

Among the best universities in India, Sathyabama ranks among the top 50 globally and has an impressive presence on the national level. Its high academic standards have made it a four-star institution in Academic Excellence. The university has developed a micro experimental satellite in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Incubation facilities for start-ups are also available in the campus, and the university provides guidance and mentorship to budding entrepreneurs. Students can also study abroad at Sathyabama, take a semester-long internship in another country, or participate in the international student exchange program. Professors from foreign universities visit campus under the Faculty exchange program.

One of the benefits of studying in a prime city is that the universities have a higher profile and can establish industry connections faster than those in the inner cities. Similarly, the course offered by the university should align with the main industry in the area. In Bangalore, for example, students studying Information Technology have a higher chance of getting a prime job in IT than those studying mechanical engineering. Meanwhile, mechanical engineers have better job prospects near industrial areas.

The university campus is spread over 134 acres and offers students many amenities, including a voluminous library and Wi-fi enabled campus. Students can take part in sports, games, WiFi, and faxing to parents, as well as free outings and trips organized by the university. The campus is home to many facilities that make learning fun, but first year students will most likely find the hostels a challenge.

To enroll for this four-year program, aspirants must have passed the 12th standard or an equivalent examination with a minimum score of 60%. They must also have taken PCM as a main subject. After passing the entrance examination, students can apply for a Bachelor of Technology degree program in the university. Then, after they have received their diploma, they can enter their chosen field. Studying BTech in Sathyabama University Chennai is a great decision for many reasons.

The University has an outstanding placement record, and many of its graduates have secured respectable positions in India and abroad. This college was named as a Deemed University by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, and it boasts 334 tie-ups with top companies. This means that if you are considering studying BTech in Sathyabama University Chennai, you will be able to find the ideal place for your educational goals.