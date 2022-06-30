Bankai Group Wins The “Best Innovative Software Provider” At The CC-Global Awards Berlin 2022!

Berlin, Germany, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Carrier Community (CC)’s 6th Annual Global Awards (CCGA) held on 23rd June 2022 in Berlin conferred Bankai’s BridgeVoice Pluto with the “Best Innovative Software Provider” Award. CCGA is an annual award conferred by CC to honor the best regional and global players and celebrate innovations and achievements of the Teleco industry. The goal is to continue adapting, evolving, and proving our commitment through our readiness to serve enterprises, carriers, and aggregators dealing with carrier voice and DID services

Bankai Group is a globally recognized leader in the ICT and services sector, interested in the wholesale & retail voice and telecom technology business. Carrier Community (CC) is a leading Global Telecom Club with members spanning Cable Subsea, Data, Data Centers, Internet Service Providers (ISP), Mobile, Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), Short Message Service (SMS), Telehouse, Value-added Services (VAS), and Voice.

