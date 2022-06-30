Introducing Top 7 Skills Of A Successful WordPress Developer In 2022

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — WordPress has a market share of 35% of online content due to its strong adoption rate for creating business websites. However, websites become critical assets for most businesses these days. Yet, maintaining a good WordPress site necessitates a wide range of skills. This is due to the fact that it encompasses so many facets, ranging from technical support to over-optimization to marketing.

Do you know? “The average annual salary of a WordPress developer ranges from $44,000 to $87,000, depending on the experience of the developer.”

However, the most difficult aspect of developing a website is finding a suitable WordPress developer with whom you collaborate. Hundreds of websites and online marketplaces, such as Uplers, Upwork, Toptal, and Codeable, are available. Thousands of freelancers are available to work on various WordPress projects. But, finding the right skilled developer is somehow difficult. Therefore, we have curated a list of skills every WordPress user should aspire to. If you are looking to find out a developer for your business requirement then have a look at the below pointers.

HTML: HyperText Markup Language is the abbreviation for HyperText Markup Language. It is, simply expressed, the basis upon which websites are built. HTML is one of the most important abilities a developer should acquire. Knowing it will help you understand how the web works and will equip you with the skills necessary to create a website from the ground up.

JavaScript (JS): The key dynamic feature of a website is JavaScript (JS), which is one of the most common programming languages for web content. It is fundamental for most internet sites’ dynamic properties and can be utilised in both front-end and back-end development. To become an expert dev, you need to grasp how Java works with HTML and CSS.

WordPress: They should know how to install and set up a WordPress website. Also, they should know how to build one from the ground up using WordPress features such as themes and plugins. It is critical for developers who want to provide clients with elegant and customised solutions.

Bootstrap: Manually writing every line of code is time-consuming and, in many cases, unnecessary with new technologies like Bootstrap, which provide ready-made website parts for free. You can copy the base code for your sites from the open-source framework and then change it to get the results your clients want.

Search engine optimization (SEO): SEO is crucial as a technical and business management skill. Even the best websites, with the most professional design and functionality, are useless to a company if customers cannot find them online. While on-page SEO is primarily concerned with content layout and keyword optimization, technical SEO necessitates the assistance of a programmer.

Bonus Skills

Creating and editing complex forms

Multimedia support

CRM integrations/plugin development

Sophisticated eCommerce/WooCommerce functionality

Advanced SEO

UI/UX Optimization

WordPress template/theme development

Before finding your next WordPress developer for your business, make sure they incorporate all the above-mentioned skills. They should aware of trends changes and strategies to follow.

About Uplers

With Uplers, you can make the web a better place. As an outsourcing company, they offer expertise-based services to global clients digitally. They assist in developing product experience insights software for product teams. Uplers is focused on showing what end-users feel strongly about, so that product teams can deliver real value.

However, they have a team of over 1200+ Uplers globally—they’re a fully distributed company for Web. If you’re excited to take on creative challenges and contribute to a global community, then you should join Uplers.