London, UK, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group takes immense pleasure in inviting one and all to the leading event in the field of vaccines entitled “2nd Edition of International Vaccines Congress” (IVC 2022) slated during October 19-20, 2022 as virtual Event.

The Vaccine Summit deliberations will be on the theme “Synergy to Rehabilitate Innovations in Vaccine Research and Development.”

This International Vaccines Event brings together the various disciplines involved in vaccine development, implementation, and assessment in the real world. This multidisciplinary congress will convene the key players in the field of vaccine including researchers, scientists, vaccinologists, academicians, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, clinicians and industry representatives from all corners of the globe. Take advantage of the opportunity to meet world leaders at this vaccines forum and listen to what they have to say about the recent trends, innovations and where the field of vaccinology is leading, ask them questions, and build new connections at this scientific gathering. Furthermore, we will have brainstorming ideas flowing in at the exciting keynote sessions, plenary talks, symposiums, oral and poster session; you can grab this excellent opportunity to share your own experiences, ideas, and projects while also receiving constructive and critical feedback.

