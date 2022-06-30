Toledo Solar Announces ISO Certification

Perrysburg, OH, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Solar, a leading American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful and durable solar panels and solar glass, has officially become certified to ISO 9001:2015 as of March 11, 2022, with the help of ISOP Solutions. Being certified to ISO 9001:2015 means Toledo Solar will benefit from optimal employee performance, quality control processes, waste reduction initiatives, and an enhanced customer experience. In addition, the certification will allow the company to even more efficiently and effectively provide best-in-class products and services moving forward.

The decision to become certified to ISO 9001:2015 stems from Toledo Solar’s commitment to providing the best solar panel solutions for residential and commercial markets. Recognizing that the company’s highly-trained workforce and production processes are critical to these efforts, Toledo Solar pursued ISO 9001:2015 certification to validate and refine those efforts.

“Toledo Solar provides industry-leading products and services. We are a customer-focused company, and this certification helps ensure that our customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services,” says Mark Hartel, founder and COO of Toledo Solar. To maintain certification, Toledo Solar continues to be dedicated to employee training, ongoing supply chain transparency and monitoring, customer satisfaction analysis, and annual external audits.”

ISO 9001:2015 is a set of international standard and guidance documents for quality management principles, including customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management.

About Toledo Solar:

Toledo Solar is an American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass. The company manufactures 100% of its panels in its Toledo, Ohio factory, with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The fully recyclable, stunningly efficient thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar are installed on American homes and businesses throughout the U.S. Toledo Solar is dedicated to helping America and countries around the world achieve energy independence, resilience, and self-sufficiency. Headquartered in NW Ohio, Toledo Solar is a proud member of the US-MAC, The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050 an NSF IUCRC), and The Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics Consortium. For more information visit www.Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

